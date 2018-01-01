Welcome to Durmitor National Park
The national park covers the Durmitor mountain range and a narrow branch heading east along the Tara River towards Mojkovac. West of the park, the mighty Tara marks the border with Bosnia and joins the Piva River near Šćepan Polje.
Durmitor is home to 163 bird species, about 50 types of mammals and purportedly the greatest variety of butterflies in Europe. It’s very unlikely you’ll spot bears and wolves, which is either a good or bad thing depending on your perspective.
Top experiences in Durmitor National Park
Durmitor National Park activities
Montenegro White-Water Rafting Day Trip
After pickup from your Dubrovnik hotel in the early morning, enjoy the drive across the Croatian border into Montenegro and to a rafting camp on the Tara River, one of the most spectacular rivers in Europe and a popular place for river rafting.When you arrive at the rafting camp, enjoy a delicious breakfast of local specialties. Your experienced guide then will introduce you to river rafting with a brief safety overview and instruction. Now you’re ready to begin your river-rafting adventure! Be driven by Jeep to the most attractive part of the Tara River Gorge, and hop in your raft to start your tour. While passing by waterfalls and wild springs, stop for photo ops to capture the breathtaking scenery.The Tara River will provide you with an unforgettable rafting experience as you make your way through the Tara River Gorge, the longest canyon in Europe and second longest in the world after the Grand Canyon. Your guide will give you instructions on how to paddle through the Class III and Class IV rapids while you admire the riverside sights, including old water mills, monasteries, and shepherds with their young lambs, drinking water from the river. Pass well-preserved villages and take in the stunning shape of Durmitor Mountain, for which Durmitor National Park is named. After 15 miles (25 km) of rafting, you’ll reach a central rafting stop. Relax on a local restaurant's terrace overlooking the river, where you'll enjoy a lunch local specialties. You can also go for a swim to cool off in this calm area of the river.In the late afternoon, you’ll be driven back to Dubrovnik.
Tara River Rafting Full-Day Tour from Dubrovnik
Depart from select Dubrovnik in early morning. After crossing the border, and a comfort break along the way, arrive at the UNESCO-protected Durmitor National Park and Šćepan field. There, meet your hosts, enjoy a buffet breakfast, have an introductory class covering the basics, get into your raft, and the fun begins. The Tara river, with its many rapids and whirlpools, cuts a canyon through Montenegro’s highest mountain, Durmitor, and creates some of the most beautiful scenery imaginable. You may even feel like you stumbled into one of the Lord of the Rings movies. Adrenaline seekers may want to visit from April to June, while the river calms throughout the summer and is even safe enough for children. A delightful traditional meal is something that will surely hit the spot after an exhilarating ride. This is how your hosts from Montenegro like to express their hospitality. After lunch, return to Šćepan field and depart to Dubrovnik, having a comfort break on the way in Montenegro's countryside.
Rafting on Tara River from Zabljak
Raft docks-Zugica luka: 14km rafting. Arrival to the camp, or Zabljak in the early morning and preparation for the rafting where each tour participant receives appropriate gear (neopren suit, boots, safety jacket, helmet and a paddle). Afterwards, we descend down the most beautiful part of the Tara canyon during the 3 hours (14km) of the tour duration with photo and swimming breaks. Refreshments and a break at Ljutica river, the shortest river in Europe and biggest spring of fresh water in the world (1000 liters water per second). There will be a photo safari underneath the bridge, before we arrive to Zugica luka for the termination of the tour. We return to the camp with our vehicles where we will organize lunch (lamb, fish, and traditional cast iron dish 'sac' meals). After lunch the tour terminates.Visitors have the opportunity to visit the Black Lake in Žabljak where the price of the ticket (3€) is already included in the NP Durmitor tax.
2-Day Active Break Including Tara River Rafting Piva Lake Hike and Piva Lake Cruise
Day 1 We will collect you from your accommodation and after a scenic drive to the north and a home cooked breakfast the preparation for rafting begins! Once the safety brief & issuing of equipment is complete, load the rafts and take a short drive to the river. During this thrilling tour, you will have approx. 2.5 hours of rafting on the most attractive rapids of the Tara River, a visit to a waterfall and plenty of opportunities for photos and swimming. Then it is a short drive back to the rafting camp for a domestic lunch. After lunch, enjoy a leisurely drive (with an option to stop off at the Piva Monastery on the way) and make your way to the ethno-village where you will stay the night and have dinner in a 'konoba' (traditional restaurant). Day 2The day starts with a hearty breakfast before heading out for approx. 5 km of casual hiking through undisturbed nature to experience the contrast of the rolling hills & steep cliffs towering the Piva Lake. Finish you hike down on the banks of the lake where you embark for a 2 hr. Piva Lake Cruise, during which time you may wish to try your hand at a spot of fishing, take a refreshing dip or just sit back and enjoy the stunning scenery! Upon returning to the ethno-village, lunch is served, and then there’s time to relax before dinner and another overnight stay.
3-Day Hiking Break in Montenegro Inclusive of 3 Hikes, Lake Cruise and Full Board Accommodation
Day 1 – Piva Lake Hike and Cruise We will collect you from your accommodation and after a scenic drive to the north and a home cooked breakfast we head out for approx. 7 km of casual hiking through undisturbed nature to experience the contrast of the rolling hills and steep cliffs towering the Piva Lake. The hike finishes down on the banks of the lake where you embark for a 2 hr. Piva Lake Cruise, during which time you may wish to try your hand at a spot of fishing, take a refreshing dip or just sit back & enjoy the stunning scenery! Upon returning to the ethno-village, lunch is served, and then there’s time to relax before dinner and an overnight stay.Day 2 – Glacier Lake Hike After an early breakfast and a short drive to the village of Stabna the 'Glacier Lake Hike' commences. This circular hike takes you through a diversity of fields, forests and gravel tracks until the lakes come into view. There are 2 stunning lakes to visit, the upper situated at 1300 metres above sea level, where after a short distance to a spring you will enjoy your packed lunch, whilst soaking in the beautiful surroundings and stunning views of upper lake! This tour will last approx. 6 hours (including breaks) before returning to the ethno village for a well-deserved dinner and overnight stay, with an optional visit to a Jazz Café to sample some home -made ‘mead’ (honey liquor) on the return journey.Day 3 – Ice Cave HikeThe day starts with a hearty breakfast before a short drive to nearby dairy farm, from where the ‘Ice Cave Hike’ starts. You will hike mainly on logging trails, through the dense forest which offers welcome shade on a summer’s day & a variety of wild seasonal fruits (strawberries, raspberries and blackberries). The hike will take us to the Ice Cave, once used by locals to harvest the ice for use in the dairy farms. This tour lasts approx. 5 to 6 hours and it finishes back at the farm for a homemade lunch before a return transfer to your accommodation.
Hiking in the Balkans
At the crossroads between East and West, the Balkan Peninsula is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered. From the coastal city of Dubrovnik up into the mountains of Montenegro and the highest peak in Bosnia, cross the Balkans on two feet. Surrounded by medieval and modern history among lakes and canyons, this is the ideal setting for some of the best trekking that the Balkans has to offer.