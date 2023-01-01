Tara Canyon

Slicing through the mountains at the northern edge of the national park, the Tara River forms a canyon that is 1300m deep at its peak (the Grand Canyon plummets a mere 200m deeper). The best views are from the water, and rafting along the river is one of the country's most popular tourist activities. If you’d rather admire the canyon from afar, head to the top of Mt Ćurevac (1625m) – although even this view is restricted by the canyon walls.

The viewpoint isn't well signposted and can be difficult to find. From central Žabljak, take the road north and follow the signs marked 'Panoramic Road 2'. Leave this route at the fork to the right marked 'Tepca'. Eventually there are some small wooden signs pointing to Ćurevac or vidikovac (viewpoint). Stop at the grassy parking spot opposite the drink stall and clamber up the small track behind.