Dobrilovina Monastery

Near the eastern boundary of the national park, 28km from Mojkovac, this monastery has an idyllic setting in lush fields hemmed in by the mountains and the Tara River. If you knock at the accommodation wing, a black-robed nun will unlock the church, but only if she’s satisfied that you’re appropriately attired. The frescoes that remain inside the church, dedicated to St George (Sv Ðorđe), are faded but very beautiful.

Don't be fooled by the tranquillity; this complex has been destroyed and rebuilt several times since it was founded (sometime before 1592, when it first appears in the written record).