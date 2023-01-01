The most cherished of Serbian medieval frescoes, Beli Anđeo (White Angel) can be admired – but not photographed! – inside the (fittingly) gleaming-white walls of Mileševa Monastery, established by King Stefan Vladislav in 1219. Famous for its Mona Lisa–like ambiguous expression, the ancient portrait was even included in the first satellite signal sent into space.

Mileševa is 70km south of Zlatibor, just outside the town of Prijepolje, and easily reached by car. A taxi from Prijepolje costs 400RSD.

It's possible to sleep at the monastery; the best way to arrange accommodation (per person per night 1000RSD) is by email.