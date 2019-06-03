Sirogojno Open-Air Museum

Tumble back in time to 19th-century Serbia at the open-air museum in the village of Sirogojno near Zlatibor. High-roofed, fully furnished wooden houses are spread across a pleasant mountainside; each contains displays (in English) and artefacts covering various aspects of life in old Serbia. There's a quaint inn and an excellent souvenir shop selling locally made handicrafts on-site. Lodging is available in several cosy cabins (per person 2000RSD).

The museum is a short drive from the magical Stopića Cave; with your own wheels, you could combine the two into a worthy day trip from Zlatibor.