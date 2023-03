Many people harbour dreams of building a log cabin in the middle of a forest, but how about one in the middle of a river? Almost 50 years ago, a group of kids did just that, constructing a simple but sturdy cottage atop a rock in the centre of the Drina so they'd have a comfortable place to sunbathe. It's one of the most photogenic sights in the region; follow the signs near Bajina Bašta for 'Kućica na Drini'.