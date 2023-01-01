Lake Perućac was created in 1966 by the damming of the Drina, and has been a favourite with families and fisherfolk ever since. Marking the border between Serbia and Bosnia and Hercegovina, it's dotted with pontoons, houseboats and paddleboats, though given the lake is 52km long, it's easy to find your own secluded spot. The visitors centre on its shores rents out kayaks (per hour/day 200/800RSD); boat tours are another popular way to explore the calm blue waters.