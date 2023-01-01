Andrićgrad

Višegrad's faux-antique Old Town is a walled historical fantasy and custom-built tourist trap that is well worth a stroll. Although named after Bridge on the Drina author Ivo Andrić, it's a project of Sarajevo-born Serbian film director Emir Kusturica. Completed in 2014, it incorporates accommodation, cafe-bars, souvenir shops, a gallery, cinema and an Orthodox church. The architecture is a medley of Byzantine, Ottoman and Renaissance styles, and there are images of Serbian heroes (Andrić, Tesla, Njegoš, Princip) liberally scattered around.