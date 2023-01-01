Drvengrad ('Timbertown') in Mokra Gora was built by enigmatic filmmaker Emir Kusturica in 2002 for his film Life Is a Miracle. Quirky flourishes are everywhere: the Stanley Kubrick cinema shows Kusturica's films, and vintage cars are parked on twisting streets named after celebrities such as Bruce Lee and Diego Maradona (about whom Kusturica made a fascinating documentary). Drvengrad hosts the international Küstendorf Film and Music Festival each January.

The village is 40km from Tara National Park.

There are two restaurants, two cafes and a bar; accommodation (double including breakfast 3560RSD) is also available.