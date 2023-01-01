Mehmed Pasha Sokolović Bridge

Built in 1571 and named after the grand vizier who commissioned it, this glorious 11-arch bridge is the only structure in Bosnia confirmed as being designed by Mimar Sinan, chief architect for the Ottoman Empire. The bridge rose to international fame after WWII when it played the starring role in Ivo Andrić's Nobel Prize–winning classic Bridge on the Drina. Declared a Unesco World Heritage site in 2007, it has been fully restored and is tastefully floodlit at night.