St Basil of Ostrog's Cathedral

Sitting grandly on top of a pine-covered hill, Nikšić's hefty Serbian Orthodox cathedral was built between 1895 and 1900. A central dome floods the interior with light and massive chandeliers hang from the ceiling. The exquisite iconostasis is painted in the realistic style popular in the early 20th century, as opposed to the Byzantine look of the more recent icons. Look for local saints Peter of Cetinje and Basil of Ostrog on either side of the sanctuary doors.

The next-door church of St Peter and St Paul (Sv Petra i Pavla) is the oldest church in town, possibly dating back to the 12th century.