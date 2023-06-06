Lake Skadar National Park

Dolphin-shaped Lake Skadar (Скадарско Језеро), the Balkans’ largest, has its tail and two-thirds of its body in Montenegro and its nose in Albania. On the Montenegrin side, an area of 400 sq km has been protected by a national park since 1983; today, Skadar is renowned as one of Europe’s top bird habitats. It’s a blissfully pretty area encompassing steep mountains, island monasteries, clear waters, and floating meadows of water lilies. The main – albeit tiny – towns here are Virpazar and Vranjina, though if you’ve got wheels, you can easily explore the timeless villages sprinkled along the shore.

  • Žabljak Crnojevića

    Žabljak Crnojevića

    Lake Skadar National Park

    For a brief time in the 15th century, between the fall of Skadar (now Shkodra in Albania) and the founding of Cetinje, this was the capital of Zetan ruler…

  • Virpazar

    Virpazar

    Lake Skadar National Park

    This tiny town, gathered around a square and a river blanketed with water lilies, serves as the main gateway to Lake Skadar National Park. If you're…

  • Rijeka Crnojevića

    Rijeka Crnojevića

    Lake Skadar National Park

    The northwestern end of Lake Skadar thins into the serpentine loops of the Rijeka Crnojevića (Ријека Црнојевића; Crnojević River) and terminates near the…

  • Godinje

    Godinje

    Virpazar

    This charismatic little village four kilometres to Virpazar's southeast is a serene spot to stop and sample some local wines. Have a wander around the…

  • Beška

    Beška

    Lake Skadar National Park

    In the early years of the new millennium, an exceedingly welcoming community of nuns revived Beška Monastery after 300 years of abandonment. Fourteenth…

  • Starčevo

    Starčevo

    Lake Skadar National Park

    Starčevo Monastery was named somewhat unflatteringly after the hermit who founded the monastery in 1377; it translates as Old Man’s Monastery. Revived in…

  • Dodoši

    Dodoši

    Lake Skadar National Park

    Although some of the old stone houses date from the 16th century, the main reason to visit this tucked away village is for a dip in the river alongside…

  • Besac Fortress

    Besac Fortress

    Virpazar

    Looking out over Virpazar, this recently reconstructed fortress was built by the Turks in 1478, and was the scene of many a bloody battle; it was also…

