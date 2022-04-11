An exquisite little Inca site along the Inca Trail; it's name is variously translated as ‘Forever Young,’ ‘To Plant the Earth Young’ and ‘Growing Young’ …
The Inca Trail
The most famous hike in South America, the four-day Inca Trail is walked by thousands every year. Although the total distance is only about 24 miles (39km), the ancient trail laid by the Incas from the Sacred Valley to Machu Picchu winds its way up and down and around the mountains, snaking over three high Andean passes en route, which have collectively led to the route being dubbed ‘the Inca Trail.’ The views of snowy mountain peaks, distant rivers and ranges, and cloud forests flush with orchids are stupendous – and walking from one cliff-hugging pre-Columbian ruin to the next is a mystical and unforgettable experience.
Explore The Inca Trail
- WWiñay Wayna
An exquisite little Inca site along the Inca Trail; it's name is variously translated as ‘Forever Young,’ ‘To Plant the Earth Young’ and ‘Growing Young’ …
- SSayaqmarka
The Inca Trail descends to the ruin of Sayaqmarka, a tightly constructed complex perched on a small mountain spur, which offers incredible views.
- PPhuyupatamarka
Towards the end of the Inca Trail, you'll reach the beautiful, well-restored ruin of Phuyupatamarka (Place Above the Clouds), about 3570m (11,712ft) above…
- QQ'ente
Translating to the Hummingbird, this little-visited site sits just along the Inca Trail. (If you start from Km 88, turn west after crossing the river to…
- RRunkurakay
Beyond Paq’amayo on the Inca Trail, at an altitude of about 3600m, the trail crosses the river over a small footbridge and climbs toward Runkurakay; at…
- IIntipata
A spectacular terraced ruin along the Inca Trail, best visited on the day you arrive to Wiñay Wayna: consider coordinating it with your guide if you are…
- IInca Tunnel
The Inca Trail leads across an Inca causeway and up a gentle climb through some beautiful cloud forest and this Inca tunnel carved from the rock.
Latest Stories from The Inca Trail
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout The Inca Trail.
See
Wiñay Wayna
An exquisite little Inca site along the Inca Trail; it's name is variously translated as ‘Forever Young,’ ‘To Plant the Earth Young’ and ‘Growing Young’ …
See
Sayaqmarka
The Inca Trail descends to the ruin of Sayaqmarka, a tightly constructed complex perched on a small mountain spur, which offers incredible views.
See
Phuyupatamarka
Towards the end of the Inca Trail, you'll reach the beautiful, well-restored ruin of Phuyupatamarka (Place Above the Clouds), about 3570m (11,712ft) above…
See
Q'ente
Translating to the Hummingbird, this little-visited site sits just along the Inca Trail. (If you start from Km 88, turn west after crossing the river to…
See
Runkurakay
Beyond Paq’amayo on the Inca Trail, at an altitude of about 3600m, the trail crosses the river over a small footbridge and climbs toward Runkurakay; at…
See
Intipata
A spectacular terraced ruin along the Inca Trail, best visited on the day you arrive to Wiñay Wayna: consider coordinating it with your guide if you are…
See
Inca Tunnel
The Inca Trail leads across an Inca causeway and up a gentle climb through some beautiful cloud forest and this Inca tunnel carved from the rock.
Guidebooks
Learn more about The Inca Trail
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.