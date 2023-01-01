Heritage Collection Museum

Anguilla’s lone museum is curated by island historian Colville Petty who has amassed an astonishing and eclectic assortment of artifacts to chronicle milestones in Anguillan history. A wander through the different rooms lets you experience a well-curated timeline of events, from the settling of the ancient Arawaks to Queen Elizabeth II's 1994 visit and 2018's Calypso King.

Perhaps most memorable are Petty's personal stories, which he will gladly share with visitors. The museum is near the East End Salt Pond.