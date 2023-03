At the end of a bumpy unpaved road 1.2km off Walter Hodge Rd (turn east at the Island Hill supermarket), this silent stretch of windswept sand flanked by crooked palms lets you live out your castaway fantasies.

The water is usually quite shallow and thus good for nonswimmers and kids, although strong currents and winds may change this. Bring plenty of insect repellent as the land behind it is marshy.