St-Martin & Sint Maarten

The world's smallest area of land divided into two nations, this half-French, half-Dutch island's fascinating cultural mix incorporates a rich African heritage and 120 different nationalities speaking 80-plus languages, giving rise to some of the finest cuisine in the Caribbean.

Spread out around the island are 37 white-sand beaches, from busy stretches lined with pumping bars to tranquil hidden bays and coves. Water sports from snorkeling and diving to Jet Skiing abound, along with land-based adventures like hiking and zip lining.

Calamity struck in September 2017 when monster-hurricane Irma unleashed eight hours of fury over St-Martin/Sint Maarten. Devastation was thorough and wide-spread with some 90% of all buildings damaged or destroyed. Although recovery is still ongoing, the island is well on its way back. A reliable indicator was the return of the cruise-ship industry with up to seven vessels docking at Philipsburg port at once.

Explore St-Martin & Sint Maarten

  • Î

    Îlet Pinel

    This petite offshore islet is fab for a sun-soaked afternoon. Refreshingly undeveloped (it’s part of the Reserve Naturelle Saint Martin or St-Martin…

  • L

    Loterie Farm

    Loterie Farm is the brainchild of former actor Bill 'BJ' Welch who left the Hollywood rat race to turn a former plantation into a private nature reserve…

  • B

    Baie Longue

    Baie Longue embraces two splendid miles of white sand and rocky outcrops, making it a prime spot for long strolls and meditative sunsets. The impossibly…

  • H

    Happy Bay

    If you're looking for an off-the-beaten-track beach, head to the northernmost point of Friar's Bay beach and look for the dirt path that twists for 450m…

  • Y

    Yoda Guy Movie Exhibit

    This 1st-floor museum is the brainchild of makeup artist Nick Maley, whose role in creating Yoda of Star Wars fame garnered him the nickname 'That Yoda…

  • P

    Petites Cayes

    One of the island’s top hidden beaches, Petites Cayes is accessible via the Sentier des Froussards (Froussards Trail), a narrow, steep and rocky trail…

  • F

    Fort Louis

    It's a short but steep climb up to what's left of this once mighty fort, completed in 1789 under St-Martin's then-governor Jean Sebastian de Durat to…

  • F

    Friar's Bay Beach

    Pretty and protected, this west-facing cove has two beach bars, chic Friar's Bay Beach Café and funky Kali’s Beach Bar, which hosts famous full-moon…

  • M

    Marigot Market

    Although there are fewer vendors after Hurricane Irma, this colorful waterfront market is still worth a spin to browse for art, crafts and trinkets, pick…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout St-Martin & Sint Maarten.

  • See

    Îlet Pinel

    This petite offshore islet is fab for a sun-soaked afternoon. Refreshingly undeveloped (it’s part of the Reserve Naturelle Saint Martin or St-Martin…

  • See

    Loterie Farm

    Loterie Farm is the brainchild of former actor Bill 'BJ' Welch who left the Hollywood rat race to turn a former plantation into a private nature reserve…

  • See

    Baie Longue

    Baie Longue embraces two splendid miles of white sand and rocky outcrops, making it a prime spot for long strolls and meditative sunsets. The impossibly…

  • See

    Happy Bay

    If you're looking for an off-the-beaten-track beach, head to the northernmost point of Friar's Bay beach and look for the dirt path that twists for 450m…

  • See

    Yoda Guy Movie Exhibit

    This 1st-floor museum is the brainchild of makeup artist Nick Maley, whose role in creating Yoda of Star Wars fame garnered him the nickname 'That Yoda…

  • See

    Petites Cayes

    One of the island’s top hidden beaches, Petites Cayes is accessible via the Sentier des Froussards (Froussards Trail), a narrow, steep and rocky trail…

  • See

    Fort Louis

    It's a short but steep climb up to what's left of this once mighty fort, completed in 1789 under St-Martin's then-governor Jean Sebastian de Durat to…

  • See

    Friar's Bay Beach

    Pretty and protected, this west-facing cove has two beach bars, chic Friar's Bay Beach Café and funky Kali’s Beach Bar, which hosts famous full-moon…

  • See

    Marigot Market

    Although there are fewer vendors after Hurricane Irma, this colorful waterfront market is still worth a spin to browse for art, crafts and trinkets, pick…