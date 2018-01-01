Full-Day Eco-Snorkeling and Beach Excursion

Enjoy this amazing eco-tour with 5 stops, giving you a little bit of everything you can experience on this beautiful island. Meet your guide in the designated meeting point at most St Maarten hotels or Bobby's Marina for cruise ship passengers. From there you guide will take you to the dock where you will board Billy Bones, your comfortable 28-foot powerboat for the day. The professional and friendly crew with provide you with first class snorkeling gear for adults and kids, serve up drinks from the open bar and prepare snacks. These amenities on board make the day even better than you can ever imagine!The first part of the tour will include a brief sightseeing cruise along the coast with a view of Saba and St. Barth then you will arrive at the Simpson Bay Lagoon, the largest saltwater lagoon in the Caribbean. This is also the temporary home for many million dollar "Mega Yachts". After going under three bridges the boat will reach Tintamarre Island where you will get to snorkel with turtles and enjoy what this gorgeous, uninhabited island has to offer. After Tintamarre, the boat will cruise over for the next stop - Pinel Island. Here there will be time for more snorkeling and you can feed the iguanas that call the island home. After Pinel Island, the boat will take a nice cruise until you reach Creole Rock for more snorkeling. Explore this amazing rock formation which is part of the French National Park and is loaded with tropical fish and corals. This is a must see snorkeling destination on the island. You will feel like you are in an aquarium!GRAND CASE for lunch just about 5 minutes from Creole Rock, the cuisine capital on the French side waiting for you with a very tasty French lunch which is included in the price. When we finish with our lunch Long Bay waiting for us for a real beach time. Here we will introduce you to our unique floating bar time or just relax on the white sand beach and work on your tan. Of course on a way back we stop at the Airport beach where you can experience how’s that when a plane landing above your head. We back at the Philipsburg at 3 30pm which is still give you a bit of time to explore the main city on the Dutch side. Of course we really happy to assist you and give you our best advice what to do there.