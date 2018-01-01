Welcome to Saba
Dense vegetation draping Saba's dramatic crags and valleys made it the ideal silhouette of Skull Island in the original 1933 King Kong movie, with some of its scenes set deep in the jungle also filmed here. Amid the foliage, its tiny main villages – commercial center, Windwardside, and capital, the Bottom – harbor enchanting traditional red-roofed, white-timber houses with forest-green shutters and gingerbread trim.
Below the waterline lies a colorful kingdom of coral teeming with sharks, turtles and luminous tropical fish. Scuba diving is renowned here, but there are also opportunities for free diving, snorkeling or swimming at one of Saba's two ocean coves.
Saba is an easy day trip from neighboring islands, but its unique rugged landscape and astonishing aquatic ecosystems reward longer exploration.
Top experiences in Saba
Saba activities
Saba Day Trip from St Maarten
Optional taxis meet the passengers at the boat and tour up into the island. First stop is a village called the Bottom, on up to Windwardside, where the trails start for hiking and tours continue over through Hells Gate with a look down to the airport, precariously balanced out on a lava overflow. Taxi tours are the only way to get up and into the island as the walk up from Fort Bay to The Bottom is vertical and strenuous. The views are spectacular. Drivers will stop at places of interest to take photos, and will let hikers out at the trail with arrangements to meet them for the return journey to Fort Bay. The hiking in Saba's rainforest is not to be missed with the main trail, Mt. Scenery, being the most popular. It is possible to stop at any point and return to Windwardside, or challenge the climb for the views from the top. The Saba Trail Shop asks a US$3 donation for the trail upkeep, and guests receive a trail badge. Windwardside boasts great little restaurants for lunch. There are a few shops selling local crafts such as hand blown glass, jewelry and artwork. The villages are quaint with low built cottages all whitewashed with red and green roofs, tiny narrow roads and very friendly locals. Saba is very unspoiled and a refreshing change from the cosmopolitan hustle and bustle that St. Martin and St. Barts provide.
Full-Day Eco-Snorkeling and Beach Excursion
Enjoy this amazing eco-tour with 5 stops, giving you a little bit of everything you can experience on this beautiful island. Meet your guide in the designated meeting point at most St Maarten hotels or Bobby's Marina for cruise ship passengers. From there you guide will take you to the dock where you will board Billy Bones, your comfortable 28-foot powerboat for the day. The professional and friendly crew with provide you with first class snorkeling gear for adults and kids, serve up drinks from the open bar and prepare snacks. These amenities on board make the day even better than you can ever imagine!The first part of the tour will include a brief sightseeing cruise along the coast with a view of Saba and St. Barth then you will arrive at the Simpson Bay Lagoon, the largest saltwater lagoon in the Caribbean. This is also the temporary home for many million dollar "Mega Yachts". After going under three bridges the boat will reach Tintamarre Island where you will get to snorkel with turtles and enjoy what this gorgeous, uninhabited island has to offer. After Tintamarre, the boat will cruise over for the next stop - Pinel Island. Here there will be time for more snorkeling and you can feed the iguanas that call the island home. After Pinel Island, the boat will take a nice cruise until you reach Creole Rock for more snorkeling. Explore this amazing rock formation which is part of the French National Park and is loaded with tropical fish and corals. This is a must see snorkeling destination on the island. You will feel like you are in an aquarium!GRAND CASE for lunch just about 5 minutes from Creole Rock, the cuisine capital on the French side waiting for you with a very tasty French lunch which is included in the price. When we finish with our lunch Long Bay waiting for us for a real beach time. Here we will introduce you to our unique floating bar time or just relax on the white sand beach and work on your tan. Of course on a way back we stop at the Airport beach where you can experience how’s that when a plane landing above your head. We back at the Philipsburg at 3 30pm which is still give you a bit of time to explore the main city on the Dutch side. Of course we really happy to assist you and give you our best advice what to do there.
Hiking Mount Liamuiga Volcano in St Kitts
In the federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Mount Liamuiga is one of the tallest peaks in the eastern Caribbean archipelago.The mountainsides are covered in farmland and small villages up to 1,500 feet, after which lush tropical rainforests drape the slopes until cloud forest takes over at 3,000 feet. Journey to the historic village of St. Pauls via an open Safari Truck and journey along the trail in the dense tropical forest. The views are outstanding including the entire island and the beautiful Caribbean Sea as well as the neighboring islands of Saba, Statia, St. Barths, St. Martin, Antigua, and our sister island Nevis. Various rest stops are made along the way.Dress wearing comfortable hiking shoes and clothing.Fresh local fruits, drink and snack will be served after the tour. Transportation is included in the cost of the tour.Please note: Departure time is based on Local Time and not Ship Time
Amazing Plane Spotting at Maho Beach
The day will start by heading out westward from the Philipsburg Port into the welcoming sunshine to relax and enjoy the tantalizing turquoise blue Caribbean waters, complimented with the smooth white powder sand of Maho Beach. You will meet other patrons of the famous Sunset Beach Bar that are plane enthusiasts like yourself, sipping cocktails (additional cost) while actually feeling the vibrations of incoming and outgoing planes. Feel your adrenaline soar as you focus your camera to score some impressive pics of the arriving jumbo jets as they veer overhead to land at the nearby runway of Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM). Your day of beaching combined with extreme plane spotting has begun! This round-trip tour takes you from the St. Maarten cruise port on a drive along the Great Salt Pond. You will enjoy the best aerial views on the island with a stop on Cole Bay Hill that will take your breath away. The views of the nearby islands of Saba, St. Eustatius, Anguilla and the cosmopolitan village of Simpson Bay are picture perfect. When you arrive at Maho Beach, the Sunset Beach Bar and Grill has the flight arrivals listed on a surfboard for plane watchers not to miss a landing while they are having a bite to eat, and to top it off a live feed is aired of the communication between the airport control tower and the arriving aircraft. You'll be able to lounge under the shadows of jetliners from small to extremely large such as the A330 of Air France and KLM’s 747 directly from Europe. Heard about "fence surfing?" If not, you will definitely be introduced to a new and unique activity. After you got jet blasted the coach will take you back to the cruise port in plenty of time to board the ship. This will not be your typical beach day!
St Maarten Island Sightseeing Tour Including Orient Bay
The first stop of the day is at Oyster Pond! Spend 5 minutes here before heading over to one of St. Martin's most popular beaches - Orient Bay Beach. Here you will stop for 1.5 hours of beach time. From Orient, the tour will continue over to the French capitol city of Marigot for 40 minutes. Indulge in local fair, open air shopping, French pastries or higher end shopping in the West Indies Mall.After stopping in Marigot, head over to the most popular area on the Dutch side. Spend one hour at Maho Beach, where you can watch the planes land and take off. After making your way from Maho Beach, you'll go through the Simpson Bay area, where the nightlife is very lively with multiple delicious restaurants to choose from as well as great nightlife.Make one last picture stop on the Cole Bay Hill. See the island layout of the Simpson Bay Marina, airport area and the neighboring islands: Anguilla, Statia and Saba. Upon arrival in Philipsburg area, you may choose to remain in Philipsburg to shop or sight see at your leisure. If you decide to walk back to the ship, it takes between 12 and 15 minutes, or a taxi may take you for approximately $3. For those who would like to return to the ship immediately, simply remain in the vehicle. It is recommended to bring swimwear, suntan lotion, a towel and a fun attitude! Beer, water, soda and rum punch are included all day.
St Maarten Shore Excursion: Island Sightseeing Tour by Helicopter
You'll be picked up at Phillipsburg cruise port and driven to the Helipad in an air conditioned bus. During the drive, you'll pass through Colebay and other sites such as the airport, yatch club, lagoon and the 'crossway". After about 20min in the air overlooking the islands of St Maarten/St Martin, Anguilla, Saba, with a narration during the flight, you will be taken to Orient Beach for a relaxing day at the beach with a welcome drink and umbrella and beach chair awaiting your arrival. After a full day of fun and site seeing, you will be dropped back to the Philipsburg cruise terminal.