Tucked away on Jamaica’s westernmost coast is a modest beach town first-time travelers to the island often overlook. It’s under the radar, which is likely why, but its sandside jerk joints, dramatic cliffs, turquoise waters, big sound systems, and boho vibes make it well worth the visit.

Negril isn’t teeming with tourists like Montego Bay or busy like Kingston. It’s a laid-back getaway that attracts regulars. Repeat travelers who know what to expect each time they return to this charming pocket of paradise.

The patty man strolling Seven Mile Beach. Mingling with locals over a cold Red Stripe at Miss Lily’s. Catching an unforgettable sunset at Rick’s Cafe.

The one-of-a-kind Blue Hole mineral spring. Iconic, hand-painted Nurse Signs. Crocheted swim sets from the little shop across the road from the Rockhouse hotel.

If cliff jumping, boutique hotels and the retro glamour of Jamaica’s beach scene in the ‘70s appeals to you, take the 90-minute drive from Sangster International Airport and unwind in Negril. Sans the crowds.

When should I go to Negril?

Rockhouse Hotel in Negril, Jamaica. Brekke Fletcher for Lonely Planet

Jamaica is one of the most-visited islands in the Caribbean, the weather is pleasant year round. Let your budget and itinerary determine the best time to go.

If you’re looking for a beach, read, repeat kinda’ vacay, with some snorkeling, diving and occasional entertainment, head to Negril during Jamaican summer (June to early-August) where daily temperatures peak at around 86°F (30° Celsius) in July.

The warmer waters mean you’re bound to encounter more unique marine life down under. Plus, prices dip when the weather’s nice back home.

Dream Weekend summons party enthusiasts to Negril the first week of August, while Reggae Sumfest, the island’s annual music and culture festival, goes down in Montego Bay in July.

Peak season (mid-December to mid-April) is the busiest and arguably best time to visit. Though expect higher prices across the board. Holiday celebrations commence in December.

January and February bring plenty of sunshine and low humidity, making it a great time for cave and cavern tours.

Jamaica’s lush landscapes bloom in spring, so don’t miss the hundreds of plant and animal species at Negril’s Royal Palm Reserve or along the Great River while Reggae Rafting at Lethe.

Pro Tip: Avoid the island between mid-August and mid-October, the height of hurricane season.

How much time should I spend in Negril?

For first-time visitors, one week should suffice. Negril is considered the capital of casual–relaxation is highly encouraged.

So, ignore your itinerary for the first few days, and kick back and embrace the region’s natural wonders. Once you’re rested and restored, you’ll be ready to take the town at a pace that feels right for you.

Nevertheless, a weekend trip from the U.S. or neighboring Caribbean islands is totally possible. You can see, taste, explore and experience some (not all) in 48 hours.

Is it easy to get to and around Negril?

Negril is fairly accessible. It's a 90-minute drive from Montego Bay. Travel time doubles flying in and out of Kingston, so MoBay is your best bet.

If you’re comfortable driving, reserve a rental and head west on Highway A1. Riding out is a nice way to take in the country’s diverse landscapes.

The route is safe and straightforward, it’s the motorists and potholes you need to be wary of. Securing private transfers to and from the airport is also an option.

Once in Negril, you’ll be walking. Up and down Seven Mile Beach. To local shops, bars and restaurants. The town is pedestrian-friendly and easy to explore by foot. Save taxis for excursions and after-hour adventures.

Top things to do in Negril

Famous Ricks restaurant in Negril, Jamaica. Spirit/Shutterstock

Visit the region's dramatic limestone cliffs

You can’t journey to the westernmost tip of Jamaica and not indulge in one of the region’s most notorious natural wonders.

With several caves, caverns and mineral springs hiding out below sea level, the best and most efficient way to take it all in, is through a guided experience with a local tour company. There are several. So do your research before booking.

You can go the humble route and hit the hills of Westmoreland to learn first-hand from the Rastaman about the myriad of herbs used to create foods and medicines before descending 24ft into the Blue Hole.

Or, embark on a full day adventure with stops at Rick’s and Joseph’s Cave for cliff jumping, Roaring River Cave for a healing swim, Lethe River for Bamboo Rafting and a limestone rubdown, then end the day on a sunset catamaran cruise with snorkeling at Sandy Cove Reef.

Day trip to the South Coast on safari

The less-explored Black River Safari was not on my radar. I was uninterested in taking an hour-long drive from Negril to the South Coast to boat through Jamaica’s mangroves, but my curiosity kicked in.

You don’t have to be an eco-tourism savant to appreciate this experience. Black River is Jamaica’s longest navigable river and the dense wet forests surrounding it are vital to the country’s ecosystem.

The four-mile tour is led by informed captains who educate on the area's history and offer safe and close encounters with crocodiles. There are over 300 patrolling the dark waters.

When the tour wraps, hit Las Vegas Cafe for escovitch snapper, grilled lobster, breadfruit and bammy and then make your way over to Floyd’s Pelican Beach Bar for a post-meal smoke and swim.

The chic and affordable Sklark hotel has a retro feel and fronts right on to Seven Mile Beach. Metanoya Z. Webb for Lonely Planet

Stay in a chic boutique hotel

Skylark, a chic 40-room boutique hotel that caters to the creative crowd, is conveniently located on Seven Mile Beach.

Each guest room evokes the retro glamour of Jamaica’s beach scene in the ‘70s with saturated island hues, mid-century furnishings and old school Reggae album cover art that transports you back in time.

Skylark offers complimentary shuttle service to its sister property Rockhouse, daily, for cliffside lounging by the pool. The Hydroponic Farm and Garden Tour, and Rockhouse Foundation School visit are also on the house, and not to be missed.

Back at Skylark, flow through your asanas at yoga on the skydeck, join a cooking class or a spa sensory experience, which all take place weekly at no additional charge. After dark, 'lime' (hang out) with locals at Miss Lily’s where resident and international DJs spin chunes (tunes) for an eclectic crowd.

My favorite thing to do in Negril

Writer, Metanoya grew up in Jamaica and now lives in Nashville, Tennessee. Metanoya Z. Webb for Lonely Planet

My family is from Jamaica. My father was born in Hannah Town, a tight-knit community on the west coast of Kingston. My mother’s people are from the plush countryside of Saint Ann. I’ve been traveling through the island for many years.

No matter when or where I go, I meet the water as soon as I touch down. The submergence is a ritualistic homecoming. It’s my favorite thing to do across all fourteen parishes. Sea, river, lake, waterfall, lagoon, mineral spring–Jamaica has it all.

In Negril, Seven Mile Beach is where I like to spend my time. The sea is lovely and the vibes are always right. I typically treat myself to a massage and scrub at a rooftop spa that harnesses all that’s indigenous, beautiful and renewing in Jamaica.

How much money do I need for Negril?

Like most places in Jamaica, Negril isn’t exactly cheap. If you go the bespoke accommodation route (which I highly recommend) your biggest expense will be food and drink. Eat around. Jamaica’s globally recognized culinary scene is reshaping the island’s future.

During peak season, it’s smart to secure reservations in advance–popular restaurants do draw crowds. While most places accept major credit cards and tap pay, always walk with cash. A mix of U.S. and Jamaican dollars.

A shortlist to help you budget for your trip:

Boutique Hotel Room on Seven Mile Beach: $168-$260 per night

Boutique Hotel Room on Pristine Cove (the cliffs): $168-$350 per night

Roundtrip Airport Transfers: $150-$200 (up to 4 passengers)

Bottomless Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee: $5

Fresh Green Juice or Smoothie: $8-$10

Beachside Lunch: $20-$30

Ice Cold Red Stripe: $5

Blue Hole Mineral Spring: $20

Casual Dinner: $30-$60

There's no shortage of fantastic food options in Negril. Gowithstock/Shutterstock

Where to Eat in Negril

Start the morning with an oceanside breakfast at Miss Lily’s, where traditional eats like callaloo and saltfish, fried dumpling, sweet plantain and cornmeal porridge are made fresh daily.

Order the bottomless Blue Mountain coffee with a side of sweet milk–it’s one of the world’s most rare and unique blends.

For lunch, head down the beach to Rasta-Ade for fresh juice and nourishing Ital provisions. Craving peppa pot soup, oxtail, roast fish, rasta pasta and a tropical cocktail? Pushcart is the place. Come for the food, stick around for the live music and stiff sips.

Further up West End Road, family-owned Just Natural Veggie & Seafood Restaurant is dishing up downhome Jamaican cuisine in a lush garden.

At dinnertime, the jerk lobster and curried shrimp at Murphy’s West End are a consistent hit, alongside their infamous Devil Chicken, a clever spin on traditional jerk, offered in various spice levels.