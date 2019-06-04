Seven Mile Beach was initially touted on tourism posters as ‘seven miles of nothing but you and the sea.’ True, sunbathers still lie half submerged in the gentle surf, and the sweet smell of ganja smoke continues to perfume the breeze, but otherwise the beach has changed a great deal. Today it’s lined with restaurants, bars and nightspots, and every conceivable water sport is on offer. It is still beautiful to behold, but if you’re looking for solitude, look elsewhere.

It's worth noting that Seven Mile Beach is actually only 4 miles (6.5km) long.