Around 12km north of Negril, Half Moon Beach is a beautiful, hassle-free stretch of sand beloved by locals and families, with calm, shallow water. On weekends there's sometimes live music, and Calico Jack's, the restaurant on a nearby island (US$5 round-trip by boat) that serves tasty seafood, is Negril's low-key answer to the Pelican Bar. The beach is part of the Negril Marine Park; there are relatively healthy reefs just offshore and no motorized watercraft. Topless sunbathing is permitted.