Rhodes Hall Plantation

Around 10km northeast of Negril, this picturesque 220-hectare fruit-and-coconut plantation backs a small, attractive beach where hot mineral springs bubble up. Numerous attractions are on offer here, from a walking tour through the pristine coastal mangroves in search of crocodiles (US$30) and excursions to a nearby Arawak cave (US$40), to horseback rides through the lush, hilly countryside (US$70 for 1½ hours) and glass-bottom-boat outings to the offshore reef for snorkeling (US$40).