Sir Alexander Bustamante Museum

Tiny Blenheim is the birthplace of national hero Alexander Bustamante, labor union hero and independent Jamaica’s first prime minister. ‘Busta’ is honored with a memorial ceremony each August 6. Inside Bustamante's reconstructed childhood home, displays invoke the man's private life, political career and notable achievements; his glasses, top hat, suitcases and other personal effects are also displayed. There are great views from the hilly picnic area. Blenheim lies between Davis Cove and Dias, along a narrow, spectacularly potholed road.