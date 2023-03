This church – established in 1725 – has several interesting monuments, one being a section of the walled cemetery with several surviving graves that recall the days when Lucea had a vibrant Jewish community. The walk north from Bustamante Sq curls past some of Lucea’s finest historical houses, many in a state of near decrepitude, and deposits you atop the headland with a fine view east over Lucea Harbour. You'll find the church at the hillcrest.