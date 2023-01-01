The ruins of the Tryall Estate sugar plantation lie 5km west of Hopewell. Much of the estate, including the huge Tryall Water Wheel that drove the cane-crushing mill, was destroyed in the slave rebellion of Christmas 1831. Restored to working condition in the late 1950s, the wheel is still turned by water carried by a 3km-long aqueduct from the Flint River. Golfers come here to play on the Tryall Golf Course, reputedly the best (and most difficult) in Jamaica.