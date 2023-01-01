Sir Alexander Bustamante Square

Bustamante Square is centered on a small fountain fronting the handsome former courthouse (now housing the Hanover Parish Council). Note the vintage 1932 fire engine beside the courthouse.

The courthouse has limestone balustrades and a clapboard upper story topped by a clock tower supported by Corinthian columns. The clock was sent to Lucea in 1817 by mistake – it was actually intended for the Caribbean island of St Lucia. It has supposedly worked without a hitch ever since.

On the east side of the square is Cleveland Stanhope market, which bustles on Saturdays.