Deeply secluded in St Elizabeth parish, you’d be forgiven for thinking YS Falls emerged out of Eden. This series of seven cascades, hemmed in by limestone cliffs and surrounded by lush jungle, are among the most beautiful in Jamaica. The cascades fall 118ft (36m) from top to bottom, separated by cool pools perfect for swimming.

Lifeguards are on duty to assist you with the rope swing above one of the pools and a stone staircase follows the cascades to the main waterfall. There are no lockers available, so keep any valuables with you at all times. The waters of YS (why-ess) were supposedly named after the British plantation owners John Yates and Richard Scott who bought the land from the British Crown in the 17th century.

Canopy zip line

The more adventurous can fly, screeching, over the falls along a canopy zip line. A tractor-drawn jitney takes all visitors to the cascades, where you’ll find picnic grounds, changing rooms, a tree house and a shallow pool fed with river water.

How much does it cost?

The entry fee for the waterfalls is $20 for an adult and $12 for a child (15 and under). Entrance to the canopy is $49 per adult and $39 per child (12 and under).

How do I get there?

Almost every tour operator in Jamaica (and many hotels) offers trips to YS Falls, but if you want to get here ahead of the crowds, drive yourself (or charter your own taxi) and arrive right when the grounds open.

The YS Falls entrance is just north of the junction of the B6 toward Maggotty. From the A2 (a much smoother road if you’re driving), the turnoff is a mile (1.5km) east of Middle Quarters; from here you’ll head 3.4 miles (5.5km) north to the falls.