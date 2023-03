If you're heading west from Santa Cruz, you're bound to pass though Lacovia, 8km away. Incongruously plonked in front of the Texaco gas station at the turnoff for Maggotty, there are two stone tombs (painted in Jamaican flag colours) where, according to local lore, two young victims of a 1738 duel are buried. One of the dead is identified: Thomas Jordan Spencer, a descendant of the Duke of Marlborough and distant ancestor of Lady Diana Spencer and Winston Churchill.