Zong Massacre Memorial

Virtually unnoticed by passers-by, this is a memorial to what came to be known as the Zong massacre – the throwing overboard of 133 African slaves by the crew of the slave ship Zong in 1781 for insurance purposes. The ship docked in Black River, the insurance case ended up in court and its notoriety brought the horrors of the Middle Passage to public attention and stimulated the abolitionist movement, eventually leading to the abolition of the trans-Atlantic slave trade.