The soothing sound of a million leaves rustling in the wind is one of the quiet pleasures of this photogenic tunnel of towering bamboo. The 4km-long stretch of the A2 between Middle Quarters and Lacovia is shaded by dense 100-year-old stands of Bambusa vulgaris, the largest species of bamboo in Jamaica. Cool and pretty, Bamboo Ave is the perfect place to stop for a coconut jelly, accompanied by a bag of pepper shrimp brought along from Middle Quarters.