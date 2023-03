This beautiful two-story Victorian building with decorative fretwork was built in the 1890s for Thomas Leyden, one half of the Leyden and Farquharson Shipping Company that ensured Black River's prosperity for decades. He and his shipping partner William Farquharson were among the richest men in Jamaica in the mid-1880s. The house is owned by the Catholic church and is in a state of disrepair.