One of Accompong's attractions is a one-hour trek down to the Peace Cave (guided hike about US$35), where Cudjoe signed the 1739 peace treaty with the British. The cave itself may be small and unimpressive, but the hike is beautiful and takes around three hours round trip.

According to local lore, Cudjoe and his British counterpart cut their wrists, caught the blood in a calabash dish, mixed it together with rum and drank it, to seal the blood treaty.