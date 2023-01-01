Accompong Community Centre & Museum

Across from the little square facing the crossroads that you first arrive at in Accompong, this museum is a veritable peek into the Afro-Caribbean world’s cultural attic: goombay drums, a blunderbuss allegedly used by Nanny (legendary Maroon leader), and agricultural implements from the Maroon era are stacked alongside Ashanti art and Taíno tools. There are also displays on slavery, Maroon leaders, medicinal herbs and the geology of the Cockpit Country.