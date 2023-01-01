Croydon in the Mountains Plantation

Located 34km south of Montego Bay, off the potholed B6 road, this plantation can feel more like an Indian or Balinese rural community than Jamaica, with its well-groomed, deep-green terraces sprouting fields and orchards of coffee, citrus and pineapples. A ‘see, hear, touch and taste’ tour is offered from 10:30am to 3pm Tuesday to Friday (US$120 including lunch and transfers with a Montego Bay tour company). Advance reservations are required. If you're driving yourself, call ahead to confirm entry fee.