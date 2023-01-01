While disappointingly light on revolutionary pigs corrupted by the acquisition of power (if you haven’t read your Orwell, never mind), this Animal Farm does happen to be a great place to take your kids. This pretty little homestead is powered by ecofriendly solar power and pig crap, and there's a petting zoo, as well as a menagerie of snakes and other critters. The farm is just outside Copse, 3km west of Lethe. Follow the signs.

Skilled guides take guests on birdwatching tours around the grounds (look for the funky-crested ‘Rasta fowl’); there's also access to swimming in the Great River and lovely views over Cockpit Country.