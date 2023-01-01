Bellefield Great House

Built in 1735, the restored Bellefield showcases 18th-century colonial living and Jamaican culinary history. You get to see the local gardens with tremendous, centuries-old trees, meander past an on-site jerk pit and miniature version of a sugar mill, wander the house, and gorge yourself at a delicious lunch buffet (eight-person minimum).

The estate is southeast of central MoBay along Fairfield Rd. Take the right turn at the Y-fork marked for Day-O Plantation, then the signed right turn at Granville Police Station.

Tours must be arranged at least 24 hours in advance. There's a four-person minimum.