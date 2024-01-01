The bizarre-looking Creek Dome was built in 1837 above the underground spring that supplied drinking water for Montego Bay and was still in use after 1894 when the city got running water. The structure is actually a hexagon with a crenellated castle turret in which the ‘Keeper of the Creek’ lived and collected a toll on the dispensation of drinking water.
