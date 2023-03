At the southwest corner of Sam Sharpe Sq you’ll find the copper-domed Civic Centre, an elegant colonial-style, cut-stone building on the site of a ruined colonial courthouse where trials were held in the wake of the Christmas Rebellion of 1831 and where Sam Sharpe was sentenced to death. Inside there's a very good history museum, an art gallery that hosts occasional exhibitions and a 200-seat theatre, used to host MoBay's cultural events.