National Heroes' Monument

Montego Bay

This bronze monument, crafted by Jamaican sculptor Kay Sullivan, depicts Sam Sharpe, bible in hand, speaking to four admirers.

    Appleton Rum Estate

    24.83 MILES

    You can smell the sweetness of molasses wafting from the Appleton Estate well before you reach it, almost a mile northeast of Maggotty. The largest and…

  • YS Falls in Jamaica

    YS Falls

    22.99 MILES

    Deeply secluded in St Elizabeth parish, you’d be forgiven for thinking YS Falls emerged out of Eden. This series of seven cascades, hemmed in by limestone…

  • Rose Hall Great House

    Rose Hall Great House

    7.2 MILES

    This splendid 1770s mansion is the most famous great house in Jamaica. John Palmer, a wealthy plantation owner, and his wife, Rose (after whom the house…

  • Vintage furniture in dining room area of Greenwood Great House.

    Greenwood Great House

    9.77 MILES

    This marvelous estate, sitting high on a hill, is not as famous as Jamaica's most famous great house, but offers a far more intimate and interesting…

  • Seven Mile Beach, Negril, Jamaica

    Seven Mile Beach

    28.93 MILES

    Seven Mile Beach was initially touted on tourism posters as ‘seven miles of nothing but you and the sea.’ True, sunbathers still lie half submerged in the…

  • Mayfield Falls

    Mayfield Falls

    13.3 MILES

    Few of Jamaica's waterfall experiences match Mayfield Falls for crowd-free natural beauty. Picture this: you climb into the cool river beneath giant…

  • Hampden Estate

    Hampden Estate

    11.96 MILES

    A lane lined with palm trees leads you to the landscaped grounds of Hampden Great House estate, dotted with strutting peacocks. Tours assemble beneath a…

  • National Museum West

    National Museum West

    0.03 MILES

    This well-curated, revamped museum, peppered with period objects, takes you through the history of western Jamaica, from the Cohaba ceremonies of the…

1. Cage

In its current reincarnation as a craft shop, the Cage was built in 1806 as a lockup for drunk and disorderly sailors, vagrants and slaves who failed to…

2. Sam Sharpe Square

0.01 MILES

This bustling, cobbled square is named for Samuel Sharpe (1801–32), national hero and leader of the 1831 Christmas Rebellion; it is also where he was…

3. National Museum West

0.03 MILES

This well-curated, revamped museum, peppered with period objects, takes you through the history of western Jamaica, from the Cohaba ceremonies of the…

4. Montego Bay Cultural Centre

0.03 MILES

At the southwest corner of Sam Sharpe Sq you’ll find the copper-domed Civic Centre, an elegant colonial-style, cut-stone building on the site of a ruined…

5. St James Parish Church

0.15 MILES

Regarded as the finest church on the island, it was originally built between 1775 and 1782, but was so damaged by the earthquake of March 1, 1957, that it…

6. Burchell Memorial Baptist Church

0.16 MILES

Two blocks east of Sam Sharpe Sq is one of the churches in which Sam Sharpe is said to have been a deacon. The building, which dates to 1835, is a slice…

8. Creek Dome

0.32 MILES

The bizarre-looking Creek Dome was built in 1837 above the underground spring that supplied drinking water for Montego Bay and was still in use after 1894…