Officially closed to the public, the 289-acre Royal Palm Reserve stretches along the southern side of the Great Morass, and consists of three distinct swamp forest types: royal palm forest, buttonwood forest and bull thatch forest. They’re all home to butterflies, doctorbirds, herons, egrets, endangered black parakeets, Jamaican woodpeckers and countless other birds. Swing by and the on-site caretaker can show you round. Take Sheffield Rd east of Negril for 6km and turn left after the golf course.