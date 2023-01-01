Between Negril and Little Bay, a mildly potholed back road passes through the village of Orange Hill, (in)famous around the island as a major marijuana cultivation center. Jurassic Park is located toward the Blue Hole turnoff; look for the giant iron pterodactyl. Inside the small sculpture garden there are more pterodactyls (one with a human hand in its beak), giant centipedes, a cobra and smaller sculpture, created by friendly local artist Daniel 'Iron Doctor' Woolcock.

The smaller scrap metal creations make excellent gifts and there's also an array of paintings for sale that borrow heavily from Haitian art in terms of style.