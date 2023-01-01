Blue Hole Mineral Spring

This popular sinkhole, an 8km drive southeast from the A2, has long been a feature on the landscape, and has recently become even more popular with the advent of an eight-room hotel on the property and a rocking sound system. The sinkhole requires a 20ft-plus plunge into refreshing mineral waters below, or you can descend via a ladder. There's an adjacent swimming pool and a bar-restaurant, which cooks jerk that's tasty enough to persuade you to linger.