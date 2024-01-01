If you prefer your water fun doled out in a theme park, descend on this 2-hectare collection of different experiences, from the main water park with flume rides (US$39) to riding on a bamboo raft and paintballing to canoeing, and even spinning in a human gyroscope. Separate entry fees for each experience.
Kool Runnings Adventure Park
Negril
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.1 MILES
Seven Mile Beach was initially touted on tourism posters as ‘seven miles of nothing but you and the sea.’ True, sunbathers still lie half submerged in the…
16.66 MILES
Few of Jamaica's waterfall experiences match Mayfield Falls for crowd-free natural beauty. Picture this: you climb into the cool river beneath giant…
28.81 MILES
This well-curated, revamped museum, peppered with period objects, takes you through the history of western Jamaica, from the Cohaba ceremonies of the…
4.85 MILES
Around 12km north of Negril, Half Moon Beach is a beautiful, hassle-free stretch of sand beloved by locals and families, with calm, shallow water. On…
28.75 MILES
It may sound like a rocky hole inhabited by lab-coated troglodytes, but this is actually Montego Bay’s most famous beach and the one with the most…
Rocklands Bird Feeding Station
26.71 MILES
This bird sanctuary is run by Fritz Beckford, a passionate champion of birds who will pour birdseed into your hand or provide you with a sugar-water…
Montego Bay Marine Park & Bogue Lagoon
28.75 MILES
The waters of Montego Bay are gorgeous to behold both above and below the surface, but they have long been compromised by the effects of fishing, water…
28.88 MILES
Regarded as the finest church on the island, it was originally built between 1775 and 1782, but was so damaged by the earthquake of March 1, 1957, that it…
