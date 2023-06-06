Overview

Stuck out on the Jamaica’s western tip and graced with its finest and longest natural beach, Negril was first colonized by hippies in the early 1970s. Unsurprisingly, 40 years of development has left its mark – not all of it good: Negril is renowned for its hustlers. But it’s not all hassle. A strong local business community, fueled by a desire to safeguard Negril’s precious ecology, has kept the area from becoming a full-on circus. Consequently, Negril remains a laidback place of impromptu reggae concerts and psychedelic sunsets.