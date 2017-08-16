Welcome to Tortola
More than 80% of the BVI’s 28,000 citizens live and work on Tortola. It's the BVI’s governmental and commercial center, plus its air and ferry hub. It's also the Caribbean's charter-boat capital. Beyond the busy capital of Road Town, groovy beaches and West Indian settlements full of local flavor await.
Top experiences in Tortola
Recent articles
Tortola activities
Road Town Shore Excursion: Round-Trip Beach Transfer from Jost Van Dyke
Enjoy snorkeling in the warm, Caribbean Sea while in port in Road Town on this relaxing shore excursion! Depart from your cruise ship and hop on a bus for a ride to Tortola's west end. From there, take a ride in a water taxi to one of the British Virgin Islands’ most beautiful beaches.Spend time in the waters close to the shore of Jost Van Dyke, where you'll snorkel in crystal-clear Caribbean waters and see marine life up close. Once you've made it back to beach, you'll have time to relax on the white-sand, soak up the sun and enjoy the magnificent scenery.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Road Town port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Road Town Shore Beef Island Beach Day
Meet at the taxi dispatch center next to Aromas Cigar Bar, and enjoy a relaxing 25-minute ride from the Road Town cruise port on Tortola to Beef Island.Before reaching the beach, your driver stops briefly at Trellis Bay Market so you can pick up a few things for the day you might want such as water, sodas, and beers (own expense). Once you arrive at Beef Beach, relax, and soak up the sun on the island’s gorgeous remote beaches and take in stunning coastal views. This is the perfect way to spend the day in port on the beach of Beef island. You'll have the option to snorkel (own expense) in the Caribbean waters and admire the variety of tropical marine life and colorful reefs.Please note there are no beach chairs or vendors on this beach, but you can arrange for beach chairs or snorkel gear rental before arriving with your local contact.Your day ends four hours later with a ride back to your original departure point.
Half-Day Tortola Rum Tasting and Snorkel Tour
Have fun exploring Tortola, a British Virgin Island stretching 14 miles (23 km) long. On this 4-hour rum tasting and snorkel tour, depart from the ferry dock and drive along Ridge Road, which overlooks the northern side of Tortola. Your guide will stop to let you observe the gorgeous panoramic views of the islands and the Caribbean Sea before heading to Cane Garden Bay for a rum tasting.Enjoy an exquisite rum tasting at the historic Callwood Rum Distillery. One of only two distilleries in the British Virgin Islands, Callwood is home to ancient stone and brick architecture. After a few tastings, continue to Smuggler’s Cove Beach, where you’ll enjoy a snorkel adventure in the pristine blue Caribbean waters. Explore the underwater world and see tropical marine life before relaxing on the picturesque white-sand beach.
Road Town Shore Excursion: Tortola Party Bus Tour
After pickup from the cruise ship pier in Road Town, board your air-conditioned party bus, grab your first glass of rum punch or other beverage, and take off around Tortola. Provided drinks on the bus include rum punch, rum and cola, soft drinks and water. Make a loop around the island, heading east toward East End, then around the hills and down to the West End before returning to Road Town. During this coastal loop, stop at various bars to mingle with locals and other visitors; you can purchase drinks at the bars at your own expense.Stop at Cane Garden Bay, one of Tortola’s most popular beaches, where you’ll spend about two hours. Admire the beautiful turquoise water, hang out on the beach or buy a snack, if you’re hungry. Visit the Callwood Rum Distillery, one of the BVI’s oldest distilleries, where you’ll take a 30-minute guided tour to see the distillery’s historical rum-making equipment. Afterward, you can purchase a rum tasting, if you wish (own expense).Your party bus tour ends back at the port.Worry-free Shore Excursion: We will ensure your timely return to the Road Town port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Magic Mangrove Paddle in Beef Island Lagoon
Rendezvous at the secret starting point on Beef Island. Whether coming by car or taxi, we'll give you detailed directions on where to meet. After a brief safety talk, we'll fit you with all the equipment you need – life vests, paddles and your choice of kayak or SUP. First we get used to the craft. SUP only takes about 10 mins to learn, kayaking much less, and we'll happily offer expert tips on how to proceed. Then we'll head outside the fringing reef with its vibrant corals and sea fans. In this deeper water we might see turtles, rays and schools of bonito or jacks. Once at the entrance, we'll paddle into the lagoon itself. Here the water is shallow and clear. To maximize visibility we'll head to whichever edge is best protected from the breeze – areas of completely still water offering a lens into the underwater world. A word on seeing fish: we don't ever feed the marine life. We respect the untouched nature of this ecosystem, preferring not to interfere. For this reason, we can't guarantee that we'll see baby sharks because that is up to nature!From the larger main lagoon we'll paddle into a shallow area full of baby mangroves. This is an excellent place to spot wildlife and crazy creatures like the caseopea andromeda. Next we'll head through the most dense part of the mangrove forest, taking our time to see what's swimming around. Keep your eyes skyward too, looking out for numerous types of birds from pelicans to mangrove cuckoos and even a pair of ospreys.Midway through the paddle we'll enjoy walking around on a small coral island. The atoll perfectly shows the dynamic physical and biological processes that create these lagoons and this complex environment. It's also a great time for visitors to ask your local guide questions and learn about everything from the modern BVI to the real tales of pirates on the islands. We won't overload you, but if you have areas of interest about the BVI, we can offer informed insights.Once back on the water, we'll continue nosing into nooks, crannies and deep coves in the mangrove network. Soon, the loop is almost complete and after 20-30 minutes, you'll be back at the start. The total excursion time is about 1.5-2 hours. While seeing the marine life highlights - turtles, barracuda, rays and sharks - is something that attracts potential customers, by the end of the paddle, almost everyone is truly thrilled by the location itself and the serenity of this immersive experience in nature.
Tropical Day Sail in the British Virgin Islands
We will take your needs into consideration so we can arrange to pick you up from the most convenient marina, either near your hotel on any of the BVI's islands or at the best placed marina to start your trip from to allow yo to get the most out of your day. We welcome you with the island's favorite rum cocktails, a fully stocked bar (additional cost), snack platters, unlimited chilled drinking water and full use of quality snorkel gear and vests. On top of that, your captain and first mate are the best in the business with extensive knowledge of sailing and the islands. They'll make every guest feel as welcome as can be and to enable you to have the best day ever which you and your group will talk about for years to come. Although a general time schedule is in place, we listen to your needs and plan collection and drop off accordingly with your enjoyment always in mind. We'll work together to formulate an ideal itinerary for your group's specific needs and desires. If you select the full day trip option, we can suggest the best lunch spots to soak up the beach vibe.