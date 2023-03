Apple Bay is long and narrow, and is known as the ‘surfing beach,’ especially from late December to March, when the consistent swells roll in. It’s not a traditional beach with lounge chairs, swimming and people lolling on the sand. Rather it's a spot to watch ripped folks catch waves. Sadly, many of the area's ramshackle beach bars, including the famed Bomba Shack, were destroyed in the 2017 hurricanes and haven't returned.

On many maps, Apple Bay includes Cappoons Bay.