Honeymoon Beach

Water Island’s palm-lined main attraction offers fine swimming and snorkeling in calm, shallow water. A couple of beach bars sell drinks, sandwiches and fish tacos. Dinghy's also rents snorkel gear and kayaks. Expect peace and quiet – unless a cruise ship is in port, and then you’ll have plenty of company. Honeymoon is a 10-minute walk from the ferry dock. Follow the road uphill from the landing; when the road forks, go right and down the hill to the sand.