Red-brick Fort Christian is the oldest Danish fortification in the Caribbean, dating to 1672. Over the years it has housed a jail, a governor’s residence and a Lutheran church. The fort underwent a US$4-million restoration between 2005 and 2017, but there's not a whole lot to show for it inside, save the four occasionally functioning iPad information panels. To make the fee worthwhile, join the curator's tour (10am daily, included with admission).