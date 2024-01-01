Emancipation Garden is where the emancipation proclamation was read after enslaved people were freed on St Croix in 1848. Carnival celebrations and concerts take place here, but mostly folks kick back under trees with a fruit smoothie from the Vendors’ Plaza next door.
