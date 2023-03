The island’s ‘Frenchies,’ aka Huguenots who emigrated to St Thomas from St-Barthélemy during the mid-19th century, populated this community of brightly painted frame houses on the harbor’s western side. Nowadays the fishers’ neighborhood has several good restaurants that overlook the water.

To get here from town, take a taxi (US$4 per person) or walk west on Waterfront Hwy past the Seaplane Terminal and turn left just past the post office. It's about a 1-mile jaunt from Emancipation Garden.