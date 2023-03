Sometimes called the ‘Fourth Virgin,’ Water Island floats spitting distance from Charlotte Amalie. But with only about 200 residents and very few cars or shops, it feels far more remote. Honeymoon Beach offers fine swimming and snorkeling – it’s a 10-minute walk from the ferry dock. A couple of food stands sell drinks, sandwiches and fish tacos. Get here via the ferry that departs roughly every hour from outside Tickle’s Dockside Pub at Crown Bay Marina.